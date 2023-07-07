Killeen Police respond to two dog attacks over Fourth of July week

According to police, officers responded to two separate dog attack incidents in two days, one of which sent a victim to the hospital.

KILLEEN, Texas — Officers in Killeen were called to two separate dog attack incidents over the Fourth of July week, according to the Killeen Police Department, resulting in one victim being hospitalized and three dogs being shot and killed.

Police say the first incident occurred on July 4 in the area of Jakespoon Drive and Ida Drive.

Officers said they responded around 9:11 a.m. to a call about aggressive dogs chasing people in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw two dogs "barking and lunging" at two men.

Police said they later found that the dogs had also attacked an older man, tearing at his pants and shoe.

One of the officers reportedly tried to lure the dogs away from the men with water. Police said the dogs initially walked away but turned and charged the officer.

The officer drew his gun, shooting and killing both dogs, according to the department.

Killeen PD said the owner of the dogs was contacted, as well as the Animal Control Unit. The Animal Control Unit will reportedly handle the investigation.

The second incident allegedly took place the next day on July 5. Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue in response to a call about an animal attack.

According to police, officers arrived to find EMS already on the scene treating a man who was lying on the floor of a home.

Officers said they were told by a witness that two dogs had pulled the man off a bicycle and onto the ground and were biting him. Other witnesses reportedly tried to help the man, but the dogs began trying to bite them as well.

Witnesses reportedly told police the dogs had been charging at pedestrians who were walking in the area. Witnesses said the two dogs returned to their home multiple times but continued to charge at people, eventually leading to the man being attacked.

While police and EMS loaded the victim into an ambulance, they said one of the dogs charged out of the home toward them.

Two police officers reportedly shot and killed the dog.

Killeen PD stated the victim was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center before being transported to Baylor Scott & White, where he reportedly remains in critical condition. Police said the second dog was taken into custody by the Animal Control Unit.

Police said the owner of the dogs was not home at the time of the incident but has since been contacted.

Killeen PD says the investigation is still ongoing. No further information has been released. Updates will be given as more details become available.