SEATTLE — The coronavirus pandemic mandated many people to practice social distancing in their residences to stop the spread of the virus. Luckily, there are animal livestreams to keep us all occupied and entertained when we’re saturated with news or just in need of a break.

From Twitch safaris to moon jellies to schnauzers, the internet provides humans a unique window into the daily lives of our animal counterparts.

We’ve collected a list of just some of the animal livestreams around the world occurring over the next week.

Kittens and puppies

Whether the cat cafes have closed, you live in a pet free environment, or just can’t get enough of these lovable household beasts, there are endless options for kitten and puppy livestreams.

Livepuppycam was developed by schnauzer breeder Maximilian Schnauzers so prospective puppy parents can watch their new friends grow up before adoption day. Luckily, you don’t have to buy a purebred-pooch to join in on the fun. Cams are up around the clock to track puppy development.

TinyKittensHQ broadcasts adoptable shelter kittens from British Columbia.

Find more kitten videos on the group’s YouTube channel.

Zoos

San Diego Zoo has no shortage of animal cams to choose from, hitting all seven continents on one webpage. Condors? Apes? Pandas and Penguins? They’ve got it all.

Cincinnati Zoo hosts daily Home Safari Facebook Lives at 3 p.m. EDT where they highlight one amazing animal and include educational activities that can be completed at home.

Livestreaming animal folk as they munch and swing away is nothing new to animal conservation groups. Zoowithus.com has collected a list of zoos around the United States that offer various streams.

Bald eagles

It’s nesting time for America’s national bird, which means there are plenty of bald eagle livestreams available for viewers to watch mother eagles care for their young. The American Eagle Foundation is currently monitoring a mom and two eaglets.

Pennsylvania Game Commission livestreams eagles from the “PA countryside” during nesting season and offers guidelines and helpful information for those that want to bird watch in real life. While eagle watching in urban areas during the coronavirus pandemic may not be advisable, the PGC’s recommended watching distance of 1,000 meters is well beyond the recommended six feet of distance if practiced in rural areas or on a hiking trail.

Aquariums

Monterey Bay Aquarium and Vancouver Aquarium both have mesmerizing views of jellyfish, sea otters and penguins available around the clock for your viewing pleasure. Monterey Bay also features shark, sea, aviary and coral reef cams. Many local aquariums also have livestreams, including the Seattle Aquarium, which offers two otter cams.

Most aquariums are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped some Chicago penguins from exploring their home.

WildEarth live safari on Twitch

WildEarth streams safaris daily on Twitch, a popular online gaming platform from the Djuma Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand/Greater Kruger Park in South Africa. You can catch a safari twice daily. The Sunrise Safari starts at 10 p.m. EST, and the Sunset Safari starts at 9 a.m. EST.

When safari’s not in session, check out clips and WildEarth’s live waterhole camera, which has been operating for over 20 years.

Explore.org and EarthCam

Explore.org and EarthCam are the best of all worlds, compiling animals and nature from sources like the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife and Cincinnati Zoo.