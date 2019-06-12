You could find the perfect four-legged friend this weekend in Fort Worth at the Mega Adoption Event.
The second annual event will feature up to 600 shelter pets waiting to find their fur-ever home.
All those animals will be under one roof -- Cattle Barn 1 at Will Rogers Coliseum -- this weekend.
The event is held in partnership between the Fort Worth Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of North Texas.
Last year's event helped 861 pets find their home. The past June, almost 1,000 pets were adopted in another Mega Adoption Event.
Here are some fast facts on this weekend's event:
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Where: 3401 W Lancaster Avenue
Adoption fees: $10 for all pets
Check out the adoptable pets from the Fort Worth Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of North Texas.
All pets:
- Have been spayed/neutered
- Received rabies and other age appropriate vaccinations
- Are michrochipped
- Qualify for a free initial vet visit at participating local vets and 30-day pet insurance
