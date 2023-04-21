Mysterious death and mutilation of cattle under investigation in Madison County

Madison County Sherriff's Office are investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along TX-OSR.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — Reports say Madison County ranchers have been reporting the mysterious death of several cattle found in the same condition, decaying untouched for weeks.

Madison County Sherriff's office were called to the scene of a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow, found lying on her side, deceased and mutilated on a ranch.

"A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remote the hide around the cow's mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched," officers said. "The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill."

The mystery continues with reports of no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow seemingly undisturbed, with no footprints or tire tracks noted in the area.

Ranchers told officials that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay for weeks untouched.

Officials say this comes after five similar occurrences involving reports of four adult cows and one yearling found in the same conditions along the area of OSR running into Brazos and Robertson County respectively. The incidents all occurred in different locations, pastures and herds.

"The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown" officers said. "Multiple similar instances have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers."

People with information regarding the cases are encouraged to contact Madison County Sherriff's Office here and Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 anytime during business hours.

