New Waco K9 Team apprehends first suspect

K9 Echo and Sergeant Fuller found their first suspect after a stolen car crashed.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department's newest K9 Team has successfully apprehended their first suspect, said Waco PD in a Facebook post.

The Department congratulated K9 Echo and Sgt. Fuller on the successful track.

Waco PD said that the pair were called in to assist the Robinson Police Department after a suspect allegedly crashed a stolen car and then fled on foot.

K9 Echo, dubbed by the department as one of "the best hide and seek players in the world", quickly picked up a track on the suspect and found them hiding in a nearby wood line, said Waco PD.

The Department thanked both Echo and Fuller for the job well done, and assured everyone that yes, Echo will in fact be getting an extra treat tonight.