A rancher in Clay County has reported nearly 500 steers went missing from his ranch, says the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The rancher said the cattle were likely taken from his ranch sometime between November 2018 and August 2019.

"Due to the large herd maintained by the rancher, he did not discover the missing animals until shipping the remainder of the cattle," read a statement from the TSCRA.

The steers weigh in the range of 400 to 500 pounds each and are mixed breed Charolais and Black Angus.

The cattle have a brand (pictured below) on their left hip:

Cattle branding

WFAA

A TSRA anti-theft initiative called Operation Cow Thief is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

More on WFAA: