Orange County K-9 gets dressed up for new ID badge photo

K-9 Chico is a patrol dog and K-9 officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Picture day usually means dressing up and looking your best. 

That was no exception for Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 Chico for his new badge photo. 

K-9 Chico posed for his new ID photo in uniform-- including a tie. 

The German Shepard has been with the sheriff's office for about four and a half years and can be seen dressed up in all sorts of outfits on its social media page. 

