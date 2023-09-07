Perfect Pets | Cinnamon and Ginger

Today we have a special treat – 2 Perfect Pets for the price of one!

KILLEEN, Texas — Meet our perfect pets of the week, Cinnamon and Ginger, two female Labrador mixes who are about one year old.

Cinnamon and Ginger didn’t have the best beginnings, but in typical Labrador fashion, they haven’t let that stop them from being the sweetest girls at the shelter. These girls love all the new people they’ve gotten to meet, are happy to see other dogs, and are great about sharing toys.

Both girls try very hard to keep their kennels clean, walk decently on a leash, and are learning basic manners. They are treat and toy motivated, and are sure to make someone the perfect pets!

While both girls get along great together, Cinnamon and Ginger will both do just as well in a home of their own and are not required to be adopted together. However, if a family comes along who would like to give both girls a home, they will be happy to provide double the love!