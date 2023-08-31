Perfect Pet | Velveeta is so cheesy!

Velveeta weighs in at around 40 pounds and has the cutest little swagger when she walks.

KILLEEN, Texas — Our Perfect Pet of the Week has the cheesiest name ever. Meet Velveeta! She's an approximately 4-year old mixed breed cutie who is looking for her perfect family!

Velveeta weighs in at around 40 pounds and has the cutest little swagger when she walks. She enjoys playing with other dogs, adores people of all ages, and knows basic commands. She is also crate trained, and may be housetrained as well.

Velveeta walks well on a leash, enjoys going for car rides, and especially loves cuddle time with her people. If you're interested in meeting Velveeta, she is holding auditions for her perfect family at the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter. She has already been microchipped, and her adoption fee is completely free!!