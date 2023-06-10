Perfect Pet | Meet Boog!

Boog is an approximately 10 month old mixed-breed puppy with the looks and energy of both!

KILLEEN, Texas — Do you really like German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois but don’t have room for a large dog? If so, you need to come meet Boog at the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter!

Boog is an approximately 10 month old mixed-breed puppy with the looks and energy of both! Boog was surrendered to the shelter when he was diagnosed with kennel cough, but he has completed his treatment and is ready to find a home of his own.

Boog loves playing with toys, and nothing makes him more excited than a chance to play tug-o’-war with his people (except for food…he really loves food, too). He is a high-energy guy, so probably would do best in an active home with older children or other dogs to play with. Another version of his ideal home would be with active adults who would take him hiking, to the park, or to pick up a pup cup every now and then.

Don’t let his energy level scare you, though, because Boog has shown us that he is highly trainable and eager to learn anything you want to teach him. Boog’s adoption fee can’t be beat – adoptions are always free! Boog is already microchipped, has had his first DAPP vaccination, and has a current Bordetella vaccination.