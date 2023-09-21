Perfect Pet | Johnny!

Johnny loves his people, and is slowly learning how to play with toys.

KILLEEN, Texas — Heeere’s Johnny! Johnny is an approximately 2-year-old neutered male Great Pyrenees mix who is looking for his perfect family.

He was surrendered to the shelter due to no fault of his own, and like most other two-year-olds, has been asking us when he’s going to have his own yard to run around in again.

He is a rambunctious guy who would do well in most family settings, although he would need to be taught some basic manners around younger children. Johnny loves his people, and is slowly learning how to play with toys. He knows basic commands such as sit and come, and his leash skills are improving daily.

Johnny was brought to the shelter with another dog and seems to be friendly with other dogs as well. Johnny keeps his kennel nice and clean, so he may be easy to house train (if that hasn’t been done already). Johnny is already microchipped, and his adoption fee is free.