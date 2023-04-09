8 little piggies bring smiles at Houston SPCA

They welcomed two litters of piglets in less than a week after their pregnant mamas were rescued in north Houston.

HOUSTON — Eight adorable newborns are bringing a lot of smiles to workers and volunteers at the Houston SPCA.

They welcomed two litters of piglets in less than a week and named them Gizmo, Sweetie, Piggie, Suey, Hamlet, Goonie, Tweetie and Berta.

The piggies' pregnant mamas were rescued from a north Houston property in August along with three sheep and three lambs. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said the animals were found emaciated with no food or water.

They're all getting plenty of TLC now and even got to pig out on a "‘fruitcuterie" board made with grapes, apples, bananas and strawberries to celebrate all the new babies. No doubt, they squealed with delight.

Once the piglets are weened and a little bit older they'll be available for adoption along with the other rescued farm animals.

If you're interested in adopting a farm animal, here's what you need to know. To see all animals available for adoption, including dogs, cats and bunnies, click here.