CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — What happens when a pit bull and a pig hang out for a while?

They become best friends!

“I don’t think they know they’re a pit bull and a pig. They just are sisters,” said Jessica Overlock.

Penelope Rose – the potbelly pig - is laid back with the pink painted nails. Ruby Sue – the pitbull – is the big sister who just loves people.

“They eat together. They go outside to play and go to the bathroom together,” said Overlock.

Sadly, their owner passed away recently and they need a new home.

The Overlock family is taking care of them for now but can’t keep them because they have their own pets. So, they are looking to adopt them out to a home willing to keep them together.

“That’s one thing I promised the little girl who lost her dad, that we were going to find a home together forever,” said Overlock.

Penelope and Ruby may seem to be an unlikely couple, but the Overlock family feels confident they can find the right home for the sisters.

“I think their unique story and their unique relationship is what’s going to get them adopted together.”

If you are interested in adopting the pair, email thepitandpig@gmail.com

RELATED: Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo in court ruling

RELATED: 'It means so much to the animals': Gilbert animal sanctuary raises $100K for new property

RELATED: Phoenix Zoo set to reopen for 'cruise' event