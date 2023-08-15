East Texas dog pulled from burning vehicle after driver ran off now in need of FURever home

Big Dog Rescue Project immediately rescued Rocket after he was surrendered.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Less than a week ago, a playful pup was saved from a near-death experience in East Texas.

According to Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, on Thursday, Aug. 10, around 2:10 p.m., Lt. Josh Hill was on patrol in the 11500 block of CR 3101 (Barber Rd.), when a car traveling at a high rate of speed, veered into Lt. Hill’s lane of travel, nearly hitting his patrol vehicle.

Lt. Hill attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped away. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and ended at West Goforth and Old Hwy. 135 in Gregg County, when the vehicle crashed. The driver of the car ran away from the crash scene, leaving their dog behind in the burning vehicle.

Lt. Hill ran to the vehicle and pulled the dog out. He sustained minor burns to his fingers.

Karen Castleberry Floyd is a founding member of the Big Dog Rescue Project, and she jumped straight into action when she heard about the pup, now named Rocket.

"That he was, or possibly, could have a few places on him that needed to be checked out," Floyd said. "But that he had surrendered, and needed immediate rescue."

Unfortunately, Rocket's situation is just not that unique, and there are tons of pets all around East Texas looking for homes.

"We have a ton of rescues in the area, like Big Dog Rescue Project, that are completely foster-based. So, you are saying 'Hey I could foster short term, I could foster long-term.' There are lots of options for if you want to foster puppies or older dogs," said Riley Bowery, an animal technician in East Texas.

Bowery says she has fostered nearly 50 animals throughout her life and she’s about to add Rocket to that list.

"He is just happy to meet anybody, dog or human," Bowery said. " He loves to play ball, he loves to go swimming, (and) he’s a lot of fun."

Bowery says there’s always a need for more people to foster dogs, especially during the hot summer. But, there's one thing she loves most about her job.

"All of the happy endings. We get a ton of them. We get dogs like Rocket that came from tough situations," Bowery said.