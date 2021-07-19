Scooter the Dog was found in a ditch and missing his ears. He's made a full recovery after being adopted

He made a special trip from Connecticut back to York County to thank the doctors and people who helped him get better.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Scooter the dog had an awful start to 2020.

In January, York County Animal Control officers found the poor boy in a ditch on the side of a roadway. He was involved in a dog-fighting ring, likely used as a bait dog and tied to a tree. Scooter was in rough shape; his head was so torn up, that his ears were missing.

He needed a lot of love to heal and move forward. That's where the Wings of Freedom rescue in Connecticut came in.

After getting his initial care in York County, the Wings of Freedom took him in to continue his treatment and rehabilitation. Within a year, he made a stunning recovery even without his ears, and was adopted into a loving home up in Connecticut.

PHOTOS: Scooter the Dog's journey to recovery 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Recently, Scooter made a special trip back to York County. The 3-year-old pup came back to thank the special humans who found him and got him started on the road to recovery. Wings of Freedom says he was close to death when he was found, but plenty of love, care, and attention helped him make a total 180-degree turn.

While his own ears are missing, photos shared to WCNC Charlotte from Wings of Freedom show he has plenty of adorable options that make him all that cuter, including giraffe ears and horns.