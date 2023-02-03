An alligator was taking a walk this morning when it was spotted. Sheriff's in Atascosa County safely took care of the situation.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — An alligator was seen getting its morning walk in on FM 140 just off Highway 281 in Atascosa Thursday morning.

The Atascosa County Animal Control posted on their Facebook page the interaction with the reptile. They said a motorist was driving to work this morning when they saw the gator.

An Atascosa County Sheriff's Deputy pushed the gator off the roadway and back into a pond.

Officials remind the public that alligators are common in the southern part of the county and to use common sense if seeing one.

See you later, alligator!

