Six puppies rescued in Waco after being duct taped into a box

The Pyrenees mix pups were found along the road sealed into a corrugated cardboard box.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — A pup-lifting rescue! Six Pyrenees puppies have been rescued in Waco after being found in a box on the side of the road.

According to Betsy Robinson, founder of the non-profit animal welfare organization Fuzzy Friends Rescue, the dogs were found along Gholson Road on Wednesday, June 14.

An Instagram post from Fuzzy Friends Rescue said a man driving by noticed a large, corrugated box on the side of the road and went to investigate. When he did, he found the puppies duct taped inside.

According to the organization, the box was completely shut, with no holes to breath.

Sadly, the man who rescued the dogs did not have the space to keep them, but he turned them over to the organization to get them the help they needed.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue said the puppies are in quarantine to make sure they are healthy before they can be put up for adoption. To make sure the dogs are healthy, the organization said they have run tests on the dogs and have given them shots.

There is no word yet on when the dogs will be available to adopt, but 6 News will keep you up to date on when you can bring these precious pooches home as part of your family.