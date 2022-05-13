Eeek! Snake season is here in Central Texas

How you can stay alert at home to keep them at bay

WEST, Texas — Summertime means it's snake season and snake control expert Casey Dawson says they're already getting active.

"Right now snake season is in full bloom," Wildlife Team X Pest Control Expert Casey Dawson told me. "Seems like I've run across more venomous than I have nonvenomous at this point they can be in the house, around the house."

There are a number of steps you can take to avoid running into snake problems this time around. Cut your grass, don't leave wood around the yard, check your home for any holes or cracks.

Not all snakes are dangerous, there are venomous and non-venomous snakes. The venomous ones are definitely the bigger concern.

"Here in Texas, we've got four venomous snakes," Dawson said. "You got the copperhead, the rattlesnake, the cottonmouth and the coral snake. Typically you don't see the coral snake around here, but I know they're, you know, over in Bell County and stuff like that."

As important as it is to be cautious, if you run into snakes at your home, and aren't sure, it's best to call the professionals. There are a number of pest control companies in Central Texas that specialize in handling snakes, among other things.