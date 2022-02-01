Temple Animal Shelter offering February half-price adoptions in honor of the late Betty White

The shelter is offering half price donations to honor the late actress love for animals.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Animal Shelter will be offering half-price adoptions through the month of February to honor the iconic Betty White.

Adoptions will take place at the City of Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. Appointments are not required to meet or adopt an animal.

The late actress Betty White had a lifelong love for animals and that is one of the reasons why Animal Services Supervisor, Amy Strunk, believes February is the right month for the occasion.

“Betty White devoted her life to the health and welfare of animals, so we thought this would be a great way to encourage people to visit our shelter and adopt a cat or dog,” Strunk said. “February is also the month of love, so why not open your heart and home to a new best friend.”

The standard adoption fees for animals that are not spayed or neutered are normally set at $20 dogs and $10 cats but are currently being offered by the shelter for $10 for dogs and $5 for cats, according to the shelter.

Animals that are spayed or neutered are normally set at $50 for dogs and $40 for cats but are offered at $25 for dogs and $20 for cats, the shelter says. Spay, neuter, and vaccine requirement fees will still be required by the pet owner.

An ID is required to adopt an animal. If the address on the ID is not up to date, people must bring a utility bill with their ID.

An option to view the adoptable animals online is available here.