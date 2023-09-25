Tiny Hooves Petting Rescue barn destroyed after Sunday's storm

Rescue owner Shelby Michalewicz told 6 News all 200 of her animals are safe and accounted for.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Sunday, Sept. 25, storms caused damage across Central Texas, including extensive damage to a local animal rescue and petting zoo in Temple.

Now, the owners of Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo are working to assess the damage and figure out how much it's going to cost to rebuild.

"This was the worst storm we've been through since we opened the rescue eight years ago," Rescue owner Shelby Michalewicz explained.

Michalewicz says it all began around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, when she says her animals began acting strange. That's when Michalewicz knew something bad was coming.

"It was a little eerie before the storm hit," Michalewicz said. "Everybody got really quiet and you can just see them looking around and waiting for it."

Michalewicz says when the storm hit, it lasted for at least four hours and her and her family had to take cover.

"I didn't have time to think about it. I put my mud boots on and I just wanted to check on everybody," Michalewicz said.

There is no estimate of how much damages will cost.

"The main bulk of the damage was our barn completely lifting up out of the ground because it was bolted down in the ground," Michalewicz said. "The barn is something we depend on for these animals in that back pasture."

She also added she lost a part of her home roof.

The rescue is a non-profit organization and relies on volunteers and donations to keep business open. All 200 animals are safe and accounted for and that is what Michalewicz and her family are grateful for.

To volunteer or send monetary donations, information can be found here.