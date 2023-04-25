World Penguin Day was founded to raise awareness of these little birds who are always dressed in their formal best.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday is World Penguin Day!

Researchers noticed that some penguins begin migrating around this time each year, so they decided to make a day to celebrate and raise awareness of these little birds who are always dressed in their formal best.

Did you know that Seaworld San Antonio has more than 200 penguins representing four species, including King, Rockhopper, Chinstrap, and Gentoo? Their habitat at SeaWorld does it's best to replicate their natural environment with falling snow and lighting conditions that imitate those in the nature.

And contrary to popular opinion, there are no penguins in the North Pole.

They are all located south of the equator, all 18 different kinds!

And even though they're classified as birds, penguins can’t fly. Their paddle-like wings are used to swim through the icy water. They are protected from the subzero temperatures by their feathers… 100 feathers per square inch to be exact!

Enjoy this video of a penguins sneezing in slow motion. Notice how the salt water is expelled from their nares (penguin nostrils).

Related Articles SeaWorld offering free admission to preschoolers and Texas teachers

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.