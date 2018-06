Need something cute for a mid-week boost? Look no further than the Nashville Zoo!

A Music City man got this adorable video of a young boy having fun with one of the zoo's Andean bears:

What a way to spend a summer day!

This story originally appeared on the Tennessean's website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved