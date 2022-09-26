x
Woodway K9 officer passes away after years of service

Woodway has announced that K9 Cody has passed away due to cancer.
Credit: Woodway Public Safety Department
K9 officer Cody poses with his handler

WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department is mourning the loss of a comrade after K9 Cody passed away Monday morning. 

Woodway states that Cody had been with the department for three years, beginning in 2019, and exceeded all expectations during his time on the force. 

During his career, Woodway reports that Cody conducted over 307 searches with the department. Among his discoveries were 2.5 kilos of marijuana, 29.5g of meth, 4g of liquid THC, 27.6g of cocaine, and 4.4g of heroin. Cody reportedly helped to seize over 113 items of property. 

Cody passed away Monday morning from cancer, with his favorite toy and current handler Ofc. Miller there by his side. 

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of K9 Cody due to cancer. His career with Woodway started in...

Woodway has offered their thanks to South Bosque Veterinary Clinic for their continued care of the department's K9 officers. 

To the beloved K9, Woodway has also said:

"Rest easy, Cody- we'll take it from here."

