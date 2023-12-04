1 critically injured, 18,000 cows killed in fire at Texas dairy farm

An explosion at Southfork Dairy in Dimmitt, TX injured one employee and reportedly killed nearly 20,000 cows.

Example video title will go here for this video

DIMMITT, Texas — One person is in critical condition and at least 18,000 cows have reportedly been killed in a fire and explosion at a Texas dairy farm, the Castro County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 6 News.

The fire and explosion reportedly occurred on April 10 at 7:21 p.m. at Southfork Dairy in Dimmitt, located in the Texas Panhandle.

According to the Castro County Sheriff's Office via Facebook, one person was trapped inside the building and was rescued by fire crews. The Sheriff's Office said the person was taken to the University Medical Center Hospital in Lubbock and was listed in critical condition.

The fire reportedly spread through the holding pens that held thousands of dairy cows, resulting in at least 18,000 cattle deaths, the department said. They died from the fire and smoke, the department added.

Officials have not determined the cause of the explosion at the time this article was published. The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the cause.

No other injuries were reported and all employees were accounted for.