Back 2 School Splash Bash returns to Killeen for an unforgettable day of fun, free supplies

Killeen's Back 2 School Splash Bash returns Aug. 12! K-8 can enjoy a day of water fun at the Family Aquatics Center, with free school supplies for the first 100.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the annual Back 2 School Splash Bash on Saturday, Aug. 12.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Clubs Park (1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop) will be transformed into a lively place of excitement for K-8th grade students.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to mark their calendars an ensure their children don't miss out on this event, which promises a day of thrilling water activities as children gear up for the upcoming school year.

The Back 2 School Splash Bash offers free admission to all students, providing them with the perfect opportunity to bid farewell to summer and embrace the educational journey that lies ahead.