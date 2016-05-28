Back 2 School Splash Bash returns to Killeen for an unforgettable day of fun, free supplies

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the annual Back 2 School Splash Bash on Saturday, Aug. 12.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Clubs Park (1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop) will be transformed into a lively place of excitement for K-8th grade students.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to mark their calendars an ensure their children don't miss out on this event, which promises a day of thrilling water activities as children gear up for the upcoming school year.
The Back 2 School Splash Bash offers free admission to all students, providing them with the perfect opportunity to bid farewell to summer and embrace the educational journey that lies ahead.
Apart from the refreshing pools and exciting slides, there's an additional reason for students to join in on the fun: The first 100 youth in grades K-8 will receive complimentary school supplies, helping them kick off the school year with the necessary tools for success.