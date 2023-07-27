x
Temple Public Library wheels out new bookmobile thanks to $83,000 donation from Community Friends Group

This generous donation is making books even more accessible to community members.
Credit: Temple Public Library
Temple Public Library bookmobile

TEMPLE, Texas — The Friends of the Temple Public Library donated $83,000 to the City of Temple for the new bookmobile library.

The bookmobile is a mobile library unit and it will play an instrumental role in connecting with community members across various locations. 

These include pop-up visits, schools, daycare centers, senior centers, churches, and numerous city, county, and partner events.

Operated by the Temple Public Library's Outreach division, the bookmobile will offer a broad range of services mirroring those of the main library. 

These services will include card registration, checkouts and returns of materials, engaging programming, reference services, and notary services.

Friends President Nicki Morrow expressed her delight at the development as she stated, "The Friends have been saving many years for a new bookmobile."

"The Friends provided the library's first bookmobile, and we all are excited to be able to purchase a second library bookmobile. This donation is made possible by the work of many volunteers, Friends members, and past boards and the community's outstanding support of our used book sales," Morrow added. 

The Friends of the Temple Public Library will receive formal recognition for their support of the Library and the bookmobile purchase at the City Council Meeting on August 3.

