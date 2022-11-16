Baylor Alumnus, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III to host food drive at Baylor-TCU game benefitting local food pantry

Food and financial donations will benefit the Shepherd’s Heart Pantry of Waco.

WACO, Texas — Former NFL quarterback and Baylor Alumnus Robert Griffin III is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive during the Baylor -Texas Christian's football game Nov. 19.

Food and financial donations will benefit the Shepherd’s Heart Pantry of Waco. The Robert Griffin III Foundation will be partnering up with the pantry to make this goal happen, according to Shepherd's Heart.

Food donations will be set up at 9 a.m. for patrons to donate non-perishable items at gates B and C of the Mclane Stadium, 1001 South Martin Luther King Blvd.

We’re so excited to announce that Robert Griffin III and his foundation RG3 Foundation are hosting a thanksgiving food... Posted by Shepherd's Heart on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

There will also be a RG3 Foundation tent located at Lot 72 in the pre-paid tailgate area (across from Touchdown Alley) to drop off food or make a financial donation. Memorabilia will also be available for sale at the tent. The collection will end two hours after the game ends.

Prizes will also be awarded to those who donate $100, $500, or $1000 or more.

If you are unable to attend but still are interested in donating, you are able to donate online through the RG3 Foundation’s website.

For more information, click here.