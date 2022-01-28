Bell, Coryell CASA child advocacy program awarded $10,000 in grants

The Bell Community Foundation recognized and were pleased by the efforts of the child advocacy program.

Bell and Coryell Counties' Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program was awarded $10,000 in grants by the Bell Community Foundation.

The program will be its first-ever recipient of the award.

CASA recruits and trains volunteer advocates to represent children who have been placed in the CPS or foster care system, according to the foundation.

CASA currently serves more than 300 children in both counties, according to the foundation. The grant funds will be used to recruit and train more volunteers, the foundation states.

Tom Normand, a board member with the Bell Community Foundation says the foundation recognized and was pleased by the efforts of the CASA program.

“These children have been placed in unfortunate circumstances and we are proud to partner with CASA to help give these children a voice as CASA works to reunify families and find the best solutions for the children involved” stated Normand.

CASA says the funds will also be used to help with recruiting new volunteer advocates and teachers for 2022.