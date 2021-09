Bell County will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations Sept. 17 -19

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County will be offering free vaccinations from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 in Salado.

The vaccinations will take place at the Northbound and Southbound Safety Rest Area, located at 16801 I-35, Salado, TX 76571 at the following times:

Sept. 17 -- Noon to 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 -- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration will take place at the event. No prior registration or insurance will be required.