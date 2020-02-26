BELTON, Texas — Melissa Navarro and her husband have held family dinners at their home for six years. The members of the "Family" include more than 60 athletes from Temple College.

"I had a dream of family-style potluck dinners at my house for large groups of people," Navarro said. "Once my husband and I bought this house that was large enough we began doing it."

The dinners started with just the men's basketball team because the Navarro family was friends with one of the coaches. After that, they have included the women's basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball teams.

"I knew they didn't have a cafeteria and those kids never get a home-cooked meal," Navarro said.

The dinners are held on Tuesday nights.

"They are my favorite night of the week, and my kids as well," Navarro said.

