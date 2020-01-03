TEMPLE, Texas — The year 2020 is a leap year, which means Feb. 29th is added to the end of the month. To many it's just a year with 366 days, but to a specific group it's a year where they know they'll get to celebrate a true birthday.

"Its just so extra special when you get to have a real one," Tracy Carlston, a leap year baby from Belton, said. "My family always gets so excited when its a leap year they're like 'Tracy you have a real one this year!'."

In 2018 there was approximately 187,000 people alive who have a birthday on Feb. 29th, and according to the BBC the chances of having a baby on a leap day are about one in 1,461. Which means for Shamieka James and Jamar Bell, today they became part of history.

"I didn't even think too much about it, because she wasn't supposed to come until the end of March," James, who had her baby today, said. "The doctor told me it was a leap day and I said 'Oh my it is'."

As for Sammy Citrano, owner of George's Restaurant in Waco, he happens to be a leap day baby too.

"My mom told me I wasn't born on Feb. 28th or March 1st, so I only celebrate my birthday every four years," Citrano said. Today he celebrates his 'Sweet 16.'

But at the end of the day Feb. 29th is just another day to celebrate your birthday, and surround yourself with the people you love.

"I am having a big party, lots of music, food, and the people that mean a lot to me," Citrano said.

