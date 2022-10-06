City of Killeen collaborates with Temple to tackle homelessness in Bell County

A final plan is due to be completed and presented to the public and council by the end of the year.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire Consultant Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. to help tackle homelessness in Bell County, according to the city.

Described as a "months-long" process, it will be part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Marbut Jr., as stated by the City of Killeen, will be in charge of conducting focus groups from all over the county to participate, including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.

Marbut Jr. recently observed facilities that support individuals experiencing homelessness, including The Bridge in Dallas, Haven for Hope in San Antonio, Community First Village in Austin and Centex ARC (Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center) in Temple.

On Sept. 6, Marbut presented his initial findings to City Council addressing the five, strategic keys to successfully manage and reduce homelessness. The five cohorts of homeless groups in Bell County, including those in encampments, males, women, families and individuals at risk of homelessness will also be studied, as stated by the city.

A final plan is due to be completed and presented to the public and council by the end of the year.

For More Information on the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan :

The City of Killeen released a video on its YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/X_HsTGfoHas

City of Killeen’s Sept. 23 Facebook post regarding site tours: Site Tour Link

City of Killeen’s Aug. 11 Facebook post regarding focus group meetings: Stakeholder Meeting