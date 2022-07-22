Waco Regional Airport releases fun 'Top Gun' campaign amidst 'Fly Waco Transformed' project announcement

Waco Regional takes to the skies in friendly new PSA about air travel.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a former segment on the Waco Regional Airport previous renovation.

The City of Waco Regional Airport put out a 'Top Gun' PSA to encourage more local airport travel for the city. The theme of the campaign is Fly Waco Transformed.

Fly Waco - Top Gun 2022 FLY WACO --- (Top Gun-style) We ask that when you fly our super convenient, Waco Regional Airport, you still allow yourself enough time for check-in. Make sure you get there one hour before your flight time! Waco Regional offers service to DFW Airport and we know you'd like more options! The more our customers use the airport, the more likely the airlines are to be able to add flights and flight times. Free parking, low hassle and a customer-friendly environment are waiting for you! #flywaco #wacotx #wacotexas More information on arrival times: http://ow.ly/AFf950J5FnQ. Posted by City of Waco - Public Information on Friday, July 22, 2022

This comes as the regional airport hosted a ‘demo day’ ceremony on Friday to signify the commencement of the Fly Waco Transformed: Terminal Building Modernization Project.

The construction will officially begin on August 1, 2022, with Hensel Phelps as the lead contractor, and the project is estimated to be complete in the Fall of 2023, as stated by the airport. The airport will still remain open and operational during the construction.

The goal of the project is to create a clean and aesthetically pleasing terminal that best represents the culture and values of the community, as stated in the release. The airport says upgrades to the space will include new art installations, updated restrooms, flooring and ceiling finishes. The upgrades will also include an updated checkpoint for travelers, according to the airport.

Amenities such as electronic charging stations, designated workstation areas and modern furniture will also be part of the upgrades, according to the release.

The total project will cost $8,791,098 and is funded by $5,922,345 of CARES funding, $2,358,815 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, and $509,938 in Waco Regional Airport cash reserves, as stated by the airport.

Get those aviators and mustaches ready as you get the latest updates on flights available here.