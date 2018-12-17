A California woman claims she was forced to give her beloved pet fish to a stranger at the airport after Southwest Airlines wouldn't let it on the plane and refused to temporarily hold onto it either.

Lanice Powless, a student at the University of Colorado, was trying to bring her pink beta fish, Cassie, onto a flight from California to Denver when a Southwest Airlines employee stopped her, according to San Diego news station KGTV.

She told the TV station Southwest staff refused to let her leave Cassie at the counter for a friend to pick up in 30 minutes, so she had to frantically find a passenger on another airline to take the fish. But, she reportedly never even had the chance to get the person's name. So, it's unclear where the fish is now.

According to Southwest Airlines' website, only small cats and dogs are allowed to travel as pets. And, they have to be stowed in carriers under the traveler's seat.

Fish are allowed on some other airlines. The Transportation Security Administration says live fish can travel in carry-on bags, just not checked luggage. The TSA requires the fish be in clear containers, which are subject to inspection.

Fox News reports Powless has brought Cassie onto planes before without a problem.

Southwest Airlines told KGTV their workers followed protocol and offered Powless a later flight, but she did not take it. A spokesperson reportedly apologized for the situation.

