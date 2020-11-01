TEMPLE, Texas — Most of us can't imagine living to be 100 years old. But, Ruby Jewel Hodges as done it and then some.

At 105, Ruby has seen more than many of us can dream: The invention of the electric refrigerator, the evolution of radio to color television, World War II, the Great Depression, the Korean War, the invention of the remote control, the civil rights movement, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Watergate, the free lovin' 70s, the internet, cellphones and the list goes on and on. Many of us can only wish to be so lucky to live long enough to as much as Ruby has.

She's lived in Coolidge, Texas, where she and her husband, Roy farmed for more than 50 years, her family said.

Happy 105th birthday Ruby Jewel Hodges! Ruby Jewel Hodges of Coolidge, Texas turned 105 years old on Jan. 9, 2020. Ruby Jewel Hodges of Coolidge, Texas turned 105 years old on Jan. 9, 2020. Ruby Jewel Hodges of Coolidge, Texas turned 105 years old on Jan. 9, 2020.

Ruby loves to help out with the other residents at Skilled Care of Mexia, where she also lives. Ruby retired from her job at Mexia State Supported Living Center many years ago, her family said.

She has two daughters, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her family is throwing her a birthday bash Saturday at 10 a.m. at Skilled Care.

From all of us at 6 News, we hope you have a very happy birthday, Ruby!

More to explore on KCENTV.com: