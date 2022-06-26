Hamilton man charged with murder

Copperas Cove police have charged Timothy Robert Rea with Murder, his bond set at $1,000,000, according to records.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Hamilton resident Christian Carl Carrigan died at a local hospital from a deep wound after being attacked, according to Copperas Cove police.

Copperas Cove police received a call Sunday around 1:14 a.m. about a man who had a deep gash wound on 100 block of South 1st Street, according to police.

When police arrived at the scene, a witness identified Hamilton resident Timothy Robert Rea as the alleged suspect, as stated by CCPD. According to the witness, Rea had fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers later were able to locate him in the 1900 block of North 1st Street with the murder weapon still in his possession, as mentioned in the release. Rea had to be tased after resisting arrest and was taken to jail.

