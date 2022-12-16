Copperas Cove wants your Christmas Tree after the holidays

Recycle your Christmas tree free of charge as a Copperas Cove resident.

The Copperas Cove Solid waste Department with support from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, will be accepting Christmas trees to recycle.

Recycling will be daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the city.

Drop-off will be at the Transfer Station located at 2605 S FM 116, as stated by the city. City of Copperas Cove residents may drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge.

Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will provide a free tree sapling to the first 30 residents who drop off their Christmas Trees this year.

For residents unable to transport their Christmas Trees, the city says trees can be left curbside for complimentary collection on your regularly scheduled Brush Collection Day (same day as Recycle Collection).