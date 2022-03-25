Dead bat at Copperas Cove school tests positive for rabies

Copperas Cove Animal Control received a notification from the Texas Department of Health that the bat was indeed infected, according to reports.

Copperas Cove ISD has confirmed a dead bat found at Taylor Creek Elementary School has tested positive for rabies.

Located at 2096 Big Divide Rd., a Copperas Cove Animal Control Officer was sent to the elementary school to collect the animal. The remains were then sent back to a lab in Austin where they tested positive.

On March 25, Copperas Cove Animal Control (CCAC) then received a notification from the Texas Department of Health that the bat was indeed infected, according to reports.

Rabies infections are commonly found in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes, according to CCAC.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis, hyperactivity or coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at the area of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive and generally unnatural behavior for that animal, as reported by the CCAC.

If you see an animal who you suspect may be infected, CCAC warns not to approach, touch or have any contact with the wild animal.

Pets are also advised to stay clear from having contact with wild animals.

Practice covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside and petting unknown animals, as stated by CCAC. Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.