Life

Esther’s Closet Women of Distinction: Big Hat Brunch

Credit: Esther's Closet

WACO, Texas — Grab your hats and your best attire! Esther’s Closet in Waco is hosting its 7th anniversary Women of Distinction Luncheon: Big Hat Brunch.

Esther’s Closet is a non-profit that provides professional clothing and workforce training for women seeking employment.

The event will be at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum on September 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A variety of distinguished women in the Central Texas community will serve on a panel. Six News Anchor Jasmin Caldwell will be the Mistress of Ceremonies.

If you want tickets click here.

