WACO, Texas — Thousands of children are stuck at home due to school and child care closures, which makes it a real challenge to keep children engaged while following social distancing guidelines.

However, just because schools are closed, that doesn't mean children want to stop socializing with friends or playing outside.

Waco Pediatrician Dr. Soo Battle said you'll want to avoid things like slides, swings and playgrounds, which can carry germs for up to three days. Battle said it is still possible for children to play with a friend from a distance or play at a park, with some new guidelines to keep in mind.

"Go outside to a park and run around, play soccer, throw a ball, be with your family and do activities outside, but not on the playground. That's not a good choice at this time," Battle said.

Battle also stresses no physical interaction or sharing items with unwashed hands.

If you're not yet comfortable heading outdoors, you can stay entertained inside with charades, read alongs, balloon ping pong or kick a ball back and forth with a neighbor.

Experts said providing more screen time for teens and video chats for children with their friends and grandparents can also help.

Battle said that during an uncertain time like this, it's most important that you talk to your child about what's happening to make sure they feel informed and safe. She also said using age-appropriate analogies for how the virus spreads should help.

"Think of it like glitter. It can be so small that you don't even see it but then you realize it when other people start getting it on themselves and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, where did this glitter come from?' And that's the germ," Battle said.

