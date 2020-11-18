Baby who weighed just 12 ounces at birth finally home and thriving

She was born in the middle of a pandemic, and doctors say she's the tiniest baby to survive at Orlando Health medical hospital.

ORLANDO, Fla — Six months after Diana Peguero was born prematurely in the middle of a global pandemic, she's meeting milestones at home with her family.

Born at 22 weeks and four days, doctors say she's the tiniest baby to survive at Orlando Health medical center.

Mom Jomary Tavarez was just 20 weeks pregnant when she went for a routine checkup in April. She was starting to dilate so doctors sent her to the hospital and put her on bed rest.

Diana weighed just 12 ounces and was nine inches long at birth, according to the Orlando Sentinel. There were ups and downs in NICU, but the baby didn't require any surgery.

The Orlando Sentinel says it's still too early to know there are long-term effects of Diana's premature birth, but she has reached expected milestones so far. She still has a long journey and a lot of doctor's appointments ahead, but she has had the will to live and her dad says she's been "super feisty" ever since.

What other people are reading right now: