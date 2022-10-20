Little boy in need of Forever Family, wants to remain in contact with siblings

Caison is a sweet, curious, seven-year-old who is trying to figure out the world around him.

AUSTIN, Texas — For any child, entering into foster care can be a confusing, and even traumatizing, experience. It can be especially difficult when you are having to do it without your siblings by your side.

Caison is seven years old, and as his caseworker explains, his aunt is no longer able to care for him. This means he has to be separated from his siblings and enter into foster care.

"It's still very fresh for him right now and he's trying to come to grips with it," said Caison's caseworker, Yareli Sillero.

His aunt told KVUE's Hannah Rucker that he needs more attention than she can give him right now, and he needs a loving family who can spend more time with him. He also hopes to stay in touch with his siblings.

Caison said if he could be any animal he would be a lion, but he explained that he would be a nice lion and not a mean one.

"I like being kind to others," said Caison.

Caison likes being a helper at school, wants to eventually be a firefighter when he grows up, and enjoys playing with trucks and cars.

Sillero explained that he's very curious.

"When I say he's curious, I mean it. He is always looking around and wanting to figure things out and see how things work," said Sillero

Caison and KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up at Amy's Ice Cream for a delicious homemade sweet treat.

To learn more about Caison to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.