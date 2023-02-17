Our Hospice House of Central Texas holding donation drive for hopeful expansion

The non-profit is raising money to hopefully open a new location in Belton.

BELTON, Texas — Our Hospice House of Central Texas is hosting a donation drive for its thrift store in Robinson on Feb. 24.

Asking for donations of furniture, towels, blankets and coats especially, a Fill the Truck event will be held in the parking lot of Summer Fun Water Park in Belton on Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive is intended to help raise money in hopes of opening the first hospice house location in Belton, with further plans to expand into Waco, Gatesville, Liberty Hill and Georgetown.

There is currently not a non-profit hospice house location in Central Texas.

A thrift store in Waco, located at 1208 N. Robinson Rd., was opened in summer 2022 to help raise money for the expansion.

Our Hospice House says the items most needed in the drive are dining room sets, sofas, living room chairs, table lamps, ladies purses, ladies jewelry, kitchen items, gently used bath towels, blankets and coats for men, women and children.

Hospice care is end of life care for those who have decided to stop treatment and focus on pain management and comfort care. Our Hospice House's goal is to offer a "home-like environment" at no charge for families who need a place for the last days of a loved one's life, and are unable to care for them themselves.

Volunteers from Our Hospice House and students from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor will help to unload donations at the drive as needed.