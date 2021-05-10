LIST | National Night Out, Coffee With a Cop events set to help know police officers in your neighborhood

CENTRAL, Texas — Police over Central Texas are hosting events that will help promote resident and police relations within their respected communities. Here are some that are happening this week:
Tuesday, Oct.5
Killeen Police Department: National Night Out
What: National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships with the police within the community, according to its website. Anyone hosting a block party to celebrate National Night Out is encouraged to use the hashtag #KilleenNNO2021.
Where: White Rock Estates off Rosewood Dr.
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Waco Police Department: National Night Out
• Brookview NA Guthrie Park Pavilion
Where: Brookview Ave.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Cameron Park Neighborhood Cameron Park Clubhouse
Where: 2601 N. University Parks Dr.
When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Dewey Center Dewey Center Park
Where: 925 N. 9th St.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• El Calvario Presbyterian Church El Calvario Presbyterian
Where: 3100 N. 19th St.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Hermanson Neighborhood
Where: 2316 Hermanson Dr.
When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Keys Creek Neighborhood
Where: 104 - 112 Deer Creek
When: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Lake Heights Neighborhood
Where: 3527 Lake Heights Dr.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Live Oak Neighborhood
Where: 2801 Live Oak
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• NE Riverside NA Wilbert Austin Park
Where: 401 Hood St.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Oakwood NA Great Zion Missionary
Where: 2625 S. 18th St.
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• St. Mark Lutheran Church St. Mark Lutheran Church
Where: 2000 Clay Ave.
When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Stone Creek Neighborhood
Where: 301 Stone Manor Dr.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trails of Oak Ridge Neighborhood
Where: 301 Woodhaven Trail
When: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Twin Rivers Neighborhood
Where: 500 Twin Rivers Circle
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• WISD PD Waco ISD PD
Where: 2015 Alexander Ave.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Belton Police Department: National Night Out
A District (North Side)
- Dawson Ranch
Where: Chisholm Trail at Spring Canyon
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Bluff at Dunns Hallow
Where: 2170 Dunns Hallow
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- River Place
Where: River Place & Canyon Springs
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- CVS & Grand Avenue Theater
Where: 2809 Oak Mark Dr.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Legend Oaks
Where: 3100 Legend Oaks Alley Area
When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
B District (Central)
- Chisholm Tail Senior Village
When: 1003 W MLK Jr. Ave.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- University Mary-Hardin Baylor
Where: Mayborn Campus Center
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saddle Creek
Where: 502 Sage Brush
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Belton Housing Authority
Where: Mitchell Circle Park
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
C District (South Side)
- Liberty Valley
Where: 2128 Hamilton Lane
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carla Circle
Where: Carla Cul-de-sac
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct.6
Killeen Police Department: Coffee With A Cop Day (Morning)
What: Killeen Police Department will be hosting its annual Coffee With A Cop Day. Police officers will be at the coffee shop to interact and get to know the community.
When: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Where: Starbucks, 507 W Stan Schlueter Loop.
Why: According to Killeen PD, the mission of Coffee With A Cop is to break down barriers between the police and the neighborhood they serve.
Killeen Police Department: Coffee With A Cop Day (Afternoon)
What: Killeen Police Department will be hosting its annual Coffee With A Cop Day. Police officers will be at the coffee shop to interact and get to know the community.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Bite The Bagel Deli Cafe, 2710 S Clear Creek Rd.
Why: According to Killeen PD, the mission of Coffee With A Cop is to break down barriers between the police and the neighborhood they serve.