LIST | National Night Out, Coffee With a Cop events set to help know police officers in your neighborhood

Around the nation and Central Texas, police will be hosting different events in an attempt to grow police and resident relations.

CENTRAL, Texas — Police over Central Texas are hosting events that will help promote resident and police relations within their respected communities.  Here are some that are happening this week:

Tuesday, Oct.5 

Killeen Police Department: National Night Out  

What: National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships with the police within the community, according to its website. Anyone hosting a block party to celebrate National Night Out is encouraged to use the hashtag #KilleenNNO2021. 

Where:  White Rock Estates off Rosewood Dr.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Waco Police Department: National Night Out 

Brookview NA Guthrie Park Pavilion

Where: Brookview Ave. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• Cameron Park Neighborhood Cameron Park Clubhouse 

Where: 2601 N. University Parks Dr. 

When: 6 p.m. to  7:30 p.m. 

• Dewey Center Dewey Center Park

Where: 925 N. 9th St. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• El Calvario Presbyterian Church El Calvario Presbyterian 

Where: 3100 N. 19th St.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• Hermanson Neighborhood

Where: 2316 Hermanson Dr. 

When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

• Keys Creek Neighborhood

Where: 104 - 112 Deer Creek

When: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. 

• Lake Heights Neighborhood 

Where: 3527 Lake Heights Dr. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• Live Oak Neighborhood 

Where: 2801 Live Oak

When:  6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• NE Riverside NA Wilbert Austin Park 

Where: 401 Hood St. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• Oakwood NA Great Zion Missionary 

Where: 2625 S. 18th St. 

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

• St. Mark Lutheran Church St. Mark Lutheran Church 

Where: 2000 Clay Ave. 

When: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

• Stone Creek Neighborhood 

Where: 301 Stone Manor Dr. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

• Trails of Oak Ridge Neighborhood 

Where: 301 Woodhaven Trail 

When: 5 p.m. to  7:30 p.m. 

• Twin Rivers Neighborhood

Where: 500 Twin Rivers Circle

When: 6 p.m. to  8 p.m. 

• WISD PD Waco ISD PD

Where: 2015 Alexander Ave. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Belton Police Department: National Night Out

A District (North Side) 

  • Dawson Ranch 

Where: Chisholm Trail at Spring Canyon

When: 6 p.m. to 8  p.m.

  • The Bluff at Dunns Hallow 

Where: 2170 Dunns Hallow

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • River Place 

Where: River Place & Canyon Springs

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • CVS & Grand Avenue Theater 

Where: 2809 Oak Mark Dr. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Legend Oaks

Where: 3100 Legend Oaks Alley Area

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

B District (Central) 

  • Chisholm Tail Senior Village

When: 1003 W MLK Jr. Ave.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • University Mary-Hardin Baylor 

Where: Mayborn Campus Center 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Saddle Creek 

Where: 502 Sage Brush 

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Belton Housing Authority 

Where: Mitchell Circle Park 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

C District (South Side)

  • Liberty Valley 

Where: 2128 Hamilton Lane

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Carla Circle

Where: Carla Cul-de-sac

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct.6

Killeen Police Department: Coffee With A Cop Day (Morning)

What: Killeen Police Department will be hosting its annual Coffee With A Cop Day. Police officers will be at the coffee shop to interact and get to know the community. 

When: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Where: Starbucks, 507 W Stan Schlueter Loop. 

Why: According to Killeen PD, the mission of Coffee With A Cop is to break down barriers between the police and the neighborhood they serve.

Killeen Police Department: Coffee With A Cop Day (Afternoon)

What: Killeen Police Department will be hosting its annual Coffee With A Cop Day. Police officers will be at the coffee shop to interact and get to know the community. 

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Bite The Bagel Deli Cafe, 2710 S Clear Creek Rd. 

Why: According to Killeen PD, the mission of Coffee With A Cop is to break down barriers between the police and the neighborhood they serve.