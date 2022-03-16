Main Event Waco launches scavenger hunt ahead of grand opening

The new family fun center promises to bring families together through games and adventure.

WACO, Texas — Main Event Waco is getting ready to open its doors in April but before they can do so, they need your help to find ten missing bowling pins, one of them attached with a pretty big prize.

"We need our pins to be able to open our center and they are lost in the community so we are hoping to get the community involved to bring the pins to the center," said Michael Thompson, the General Manager of Main Event Waco.

Main Event will open its 47th center in the Cottonwood Creek Market area in Waco, at noon on Friday, April 1.

In a news release, the company said the first 200 people on opening day will get free laser tag for a year.

“As a company focused on connecting people in meaningful ways and building memories that will last a lifetime, we are excited to call Waco home,” said Chris Morris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Main Event Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more proud to open our 47th location, and 19th in Texas, and bring fun, games and memories to the Waco community.”

Thompson, who is new to Waco but no stranger to Texas, said this center will work to be involved in the community. Something they've already done with two Baylor Scott & White rooms dedicated to helping those who need it through the donation of onesies.

"We have two rooms here, one is named Hillcrest and the other is Baylor Scott & White Health and for babies delivered in the hospitals, we're giving away onesies that have our logo on them," Thompson said.

Main Event Waco said they want to be a part of the solutions the City of Waco needs and support those they can through various programs, including The Cove in Waco.

The Cove is a non-profit organization working to change the lives of homeless school-aged children. During the 2020-2021 school year, 248 high school students were homeless, according to their website, and of those, 86 students were not in the care of a parent or guardian.

Main Event Waco said they will donate $10 for every strike bowled on Lane 11 from April 2 through April 8 to The Cove through its program, "Pins for Purpose."

Opening a Main Event in Waco is special and it's a chance to help make a difference and to do it through family and as a community.