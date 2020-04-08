Sevier County father must choose between returning to work or stay by daughter's side at hospital

"Once you're in it's for the duration. You can't leave and come back, you can't go off the premises. You can't leave to get something from the market next door."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — COVID-19 has placed a lot of restrictions on hospital visitors.

Some have strict rules in place that only allow one family member to see a patient, but once they leave, they can't come back.

One father from Kodak has been by his daughter's side in the hospital for six weeks following a car accident.

Tava Barnard's daughter, Alli, was hurt in a car wreck that left her unconscious. 43 days later, Barnard still hasn't left her side. She's now under the care of a hospital in Atlanta.

"It scares me to death she's going to wake up and be alone," he said.

But the future is uncertain for when or how long that will take. Barnard has been using vacation days to stay with her, but those will soon run out.

"I've been with my company for 24 years so I've built up quite a bit of vacation time."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, leaving isn't an option. "Once you're in it's for the duration. You can't leave and come back, you can't go off the premises. You can't leave to get something from the market next door."

It's been more than hard on him, ut he can't imagine leaving Alli.

"Basically sleep on a little blow up twin size mattress in her room. It's tough to sleep," said Barnard. "I've kind of been a mom and dad to her since she was young, I'm kind of her person. It would be really hard for me to leave her at this point and emerge from the state of unconsciousness she's in and be here alone."

As days pass, there are good ones and bad ones, ups and downs, but she's making progress.

"I'm a very impatient person. I like for things to happen quicker than they are. The only thing I ever ask people to do is say a prayer for Alli."

Until then, he'll be waiting.

"Pray for healing for her and patience for me."