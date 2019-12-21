WACO, Texas — Community members in East Waco spent Friday giving back to the neighborhood they grew up in at The City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center.

"There's going to be a lot of fellowship, and most of all there's going to be a lot of love on the menu," Feast in the East organizer Rocky Miller said.

Volunteers stood by, waiting and ready to serve hundreds of East Waco families a warm holiday meal at the fourth annual Feast in the East Holiday Dinner.

"A lot of people in many areas don’t have family,” volunteer Yolanda Walker said. They don’t have the opportunity to just sit down and feel love. And in this room I feel a lot of love.”

Not only were people able to fill their bellies, they were also given hats, gloves, coats and blankets to get through the winter season.

“It’s an event that’s larger than the three of us,” organizer Bobby Touchstone said. “It’s a way to come back and give the community. It is something I feel like they are taking ownership of. From the volunteers to the workers, just being able to be self-sufficient in this area. That was the dream.”

Guests in attendance understand the importance of helping others.

"I just thank God for everything," Waco resident Willie Louise Bereal said.

Organizers said this creates unity in the community

"Not only does it unify the community, but a lot of people who are not from the community have got on board,” Carlton Stimpson said. "They caught the vison and we are not only serving people from this community, but people all over Central Texas."

Feast in the East organizers also partnered with East Waco schools to provide holiday gifts for students in need.

