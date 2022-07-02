Here are some fun alternatives to keep those kiddos busy and safe during this Fourth of July.

TEXAS, USA — Due to drought restrictions many cities in Central Texas have opted to ban the sell and use of fireworks. Here are a list of substitutes for a fireworks free Fourth of July:

Floating balloons with LED lights

Fill balloons with LED lights and watch the sky light up with American pride!

Glow Sticks

Glow sticks are a super cheap and fun alternative to fireworks.

Create glow in the dark bubbles

Mixing bubble solution and glow in the dark paint or glow solution creates beautiful glow in the dark bubbles guaranteed to keep the kids busy.

Grab a projector and popcorn!

Stream a local or international fireworks show. You could also cast your mobile phone to your tv if you have a smartphone and smart TV.

Go to another city's Fourth of July fireworks show

See if your town will have a fireworks or laser show. If your city has banned or canceled their fireworks show as well, here's a list of different Fourth of July activities around Central Texas.

Throw paint filled balloons

Fill some balloons with red, white, and blue paint and grab a canvas! You can throw the balloons at the canvas and create permanent fireworks.

Most importantly, have fun!

Either way how you decide to spend your Fourth of July, we here at KCEN hope that you have a very patriotic and safe one!