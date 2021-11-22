A Taste of Texas | La Dalat offers Vietnamese cuisine in Downtown Temple

Some of the more popular dishes include the spring rolls, imperial rolls, spicey beef pho and tofu bahn mi.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're craving authentic Vietnamese cuisine, then you have to check out La Dalat in Downtown Temple. It offers a relaxing atmosphere to enjoy good food.

According to their website, La Dalat is famous for having the very freshest food.

"The freshness of our product is the key to our success, and we strive to provide the best experience for customers," the owner said.

"We have the courage to create experiences that go beyond our guests' expectations," they said.