Austin restaurant named 2020 Pizzeria of the Year

Via 313 Pizzeria says serving good pizza and taking care of people is its key ingredient to success.

The influential magazine for pizza professionals said the restaurant brings in more than 12 million annually and consistently ranks as one of the hottest pizzerias in the country.

"The Hunt brothers have amassed an incredible following in Austin and beyond for the Detroit pizza they perfected 10 years ago, at a time when the only likely place you could find Detroit-style pizza was in the Motor City," said Pizza Today.

Via 313 Pizzeria has three brick-and-mortar locations and two permanently placed pizza trailers in the Austin area.

The owners, Brandon and Zane Hunt, grew up in Detroit and decided to recreate the pizza they loved as kids and open a pizzeria in Texas. The Hunt brothers opened their first trailers in Downtown Austin in 2011 and added a second trailer before the end of the year.

What an incredible honor! Thank you so much for your support, Austin - and thank you for naming us 2020 Pizzeria of the Year, @PizzaToday! https://t.co/ociebGV6VB — Via 313 Pizza (@Via313Pizza) August 3, 2020

The brothers opened their first sit-down restaurant in the Oak Hill neighborhood in 2015. A North Campus location followed in 2016 and a restaurant in East Austin in 2018. The trailers still focus on pizza, while the restaurants offer a full menu and bar.

The brothers told Pizza Today they are lucky to have raving fans, saying, “We haven’t spent any money on advertising. It’s all been trying to provide a five-star atmosphere."

They say they focus on serving good pizza and taking care of people. And for the Hunt Brothers, that is definitely paying off.